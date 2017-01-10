Airport Passenger Numbers Reach 16-Year High

The number of plane passengers travelling through Jersey Airport has reached at 16-year high, according to new figures.

1, 590, 791 commercial passengers used the airport last year – that’s up by almost 60,000 passengers on the year before.

It’s also an 8% increase on figures recorded in 2014.

The last time similar figures were recorded was in 2000 when 1,635, 584 air passengers went through the airport.

Key Account & Marketing Director for Ports of Jersey, Myra Shacklady, said:

“For an island the size of Jersey with its resident population of 100,000 we believe we have an enviable network of air services available to us and as always, Ports of Jersey will continue to explore new opportunities while maintaining the excellent relationships we already have with our existing carriers”.

She is confident the figures will continue to climb in 2017.

Minister of Economic Development, Tourism, Sport & Culture, Senator Lyndon Farnham, has expressed his support:

“These figures are extremely encouraging and a sign that work over recent years to expand routes and choice is paying off. I am confident that this upward trend will continue in 2017 and beyond”.