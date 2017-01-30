Airbnb Style Rentals To Become Easier?

Airbnb-style short term lettings may soon become easier in Jersey, as the States has published proposals for a new, “streamlined” tourism law.

The measures are aimed at updating the island’s current rules, which came into effect in 1948.

Islanders are being encouraged to comment on the proposals, which are included on a government consultation paper with “six key principles”.

These include: to collect data for marketing and policy, to improve conditions for the growth of the tourism industry, and to provide for limited, casual home rentals.

The Economic Development Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham, says he wants to “strip away some unnecessary red tape”, adding that he intends to “clarify the rules around Airbnb style short term letting”.

Visit Jersey’s CEO, Keith Beecham, has welcomed the move, which he says will ensure the island’s tourism law is “fit for the 21st century.”

The government is seeking opinions on the proposals until the end of March.