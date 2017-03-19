Air Training Corps Open Morning Today

Youngsters over the age of 12 will be finding out more about the Air Training Corp, which is holding an open day today.

The organisation offers activities such as flights in RAF Aircraft and gliding.

Flight Lieutenant Leighton Jenkins says it’s not just about flying – as youngsters can find out more about what the organisation does locally and further afield:

“What we want to do is speak to people, find out what it is that interests them. We’ve got a group of around 70 guys and girls who love taking part.

We also do a lot of ground based training. There are opportunities to try karting, climbing, canoeing and lots of other practical activities.”

The Open Morning – which will be sign posted from The Airport Football Pitch – starts at 10.30am.