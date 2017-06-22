Air Tests At The Tunnel

We should know within the next month just how harmful it is to go through the tunnel at rush hour.
Expert tests have been done to check emission levels.
Environmental Health commissioned the work to see what pedestrians, cyclists and car passengers are exposed to.
Stewart Petrie from the department says questions have been asked:
“There was defaced sign at one stage that said the air quality was ‘poo’. Somebody had crossed out the ‘r’. So we thought it would be good to find out just what people were exposed to.”
The data will be analysed and published within the next month so that islanders can decide for themselves whether they want to go through the tunnel, and whether any action needs to be taken to try and improve the air quality.