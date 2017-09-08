Air Show Will Welcome Battle Of Britain Flights

Aircraft of the Battle of Britain Memorial flights will come to Jersey for the air show, just weeks after they were taken out of action.
Issues with their engines meant that their participation in Jersey’s air display was in major doubt.
But they have been resolved and now the Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane will take to the skies here in the island.
Display organiser Mike Higgins says he is thrilled to have them here.
“The faults have been rectified and the aeroplanes are flying again. The Lancaster should be flying today in a test flight and taking part in the air display this weekend.
“You have constant changes to the programme. Aircraft are in one moment, there may be technical or weather problems so we are constantly adjusting the display. I am really delighted that the Battle of Britain memorial flights will be coming because we try to honour those who have served in the past and protected our freedom.”
The show will not include the Red Arrows this year, after they were sent to India and Pakistan to do a tour. They have been replaced in this year’s display by the Baltic Bees, with French and Swedish aircraft also taking part.
There are also plans for a flying boat to appear on the water, while a glider will debut this year and land on the beach after its display.