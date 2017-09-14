It’s Air Display Day!

Thousands of us will be casting our eyes to the skies today for the Jersey International Air Display.

Schools are closed as aircraft soar above the island.

Weather conditions in the build up have been less than ideal, but organisers are confident of a successful show.

Sadly the Yak 3 is stuck in France with weather issues so won’t be taking part in today’s display 😕 — Jersey Air Display (@JerseyAirshow) September 14, 2017

Aerobatics team the Baltic Bees (pictured) are making their British debut – replacing the Red Arrows who are absent from the line up for the first time in more than fifty years. The RAF display team is on an international tour.

The Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster will combine for the 60th anniversary of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. The BBMF is a late re-addition to the programme after confirmation only in the past week that the historic planes were fit to fly.

The first flypast is at 1pm. The timetable is subject to change and the latest version can be found on the Jersey Air Display website.

A ban on water craft in St Aubin’s Bay has been brought forward ahead of today’s Air Show.

The exclusion zone will now be in force from 10am until after the display. Drones are also prohibited.

St Aubin’s Fort and Elizabeth Castle are closed.

Victoria Avenue will be closed in both directions 12 – 5.30pm.