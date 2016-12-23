Agreement Reached For Free TV Licences

The States and the BBC have reached an agreement on free TV licences.

Jersey’s government currently pays a quarter of a million pounds a year to provide the service to some elderly residents on a means-tested basis.

But a proposition was lodged for the BBC to extend its UK policies to provide free TV licences for all over-75s in Jersey.

The broadcaster has agreed to put £270,000 towards the means-tested system between 2018 -2020, but won’t pay for all licences.