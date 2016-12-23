A Busy Day For Our Supermarkets!

It’s going to be a very busy day at the island’s supermarkets today as people fill up their trolleys with festive food and booze. It’s expected to be the busiest day of the year!

Waitrose says it’s stocked up on local produce to satisfy demand – while the Co-Op says its been busy all week as families prepare for Christmas.

The Co-op’s Chief Operating Officer, Mark Cox, says staff have been rushed off their feet with customers:

‘It’s been an extremely busy week for us so far. Lots of people out and stocking up on essentials for the busy weekend ahead!’

He’s expecting some age old traditions to be filling our baskets:

‘People stocking up on the sweets and the biscuits, making sure they’ve got the wine and the champagne for Christmas. The next couple of days are all about fresh food, people are making sure they’ve got their turkeys, their garnishes and of course their fresh fruit and veg’.

We’re being told that it’s not just food that’s selling well this Christmas.

Supermarkets are reporting trade’s strong across product ranges and Mr Cox says TVs have been selling particularly well!

‘Televisions are proving popular again this year, particular smaller ones for children’s bedrooms and second rooms in the house. 32inch televisions, 20inch televisions – they’ve proved popular this year!’