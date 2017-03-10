Passengers Face More Fog Problems

Thousands of passengers are attempting to fly once again, as a severe bout of fog continues.

Many have had to travel on ferries instead, with some airlines rebooking those affected onto those services.

Condor says it’s seen around 1,000 extra Channel Islands passengers on its boats these past few days.

The Commodore Clipper’s sailings have been pretty much full – and spaces have been filling up on the Liberation too.

Fran Collins, Condor Ferries’ Executive Director – Operations, said:

“We have been very busy over the past couple of days assisting passengers stranded either in the UK or in the Islands by the extended period of foggy weather. Across Guernsey and Jersey, this amounts to nearly 1,000 people in total, with the majority attributed to travellers to and from Guernsey.’

The Portsmouth-bound Commodore Clipper has been almost full and our Poole sailings on Condor Liberation are also busy.”

Anyone due to fly is urged to check Jersey Airport’s website for more information.