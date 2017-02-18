Durrell Undergoes Revamp

The Dodo Restaurant at Durrell has undergone a sustainable revamp in a bid to be more environmentally friendly.

Plastic items have been scratched off the menu with water being sold in boxes, while tea and coffee will be sold in decomposable cups.

The wildlife park is also making a move towards supporting more local products, and is now selling Coopers coffee Minioti ice cream.

Durrell will also introduce the same sustainable changes at Café Firefly in the coming months.

Durrell’s CEO Dr Lesley Dickie released these two statements:

“We believe that these exciting changes to our food and beverage offer will give diners a really tasty, healthy and sustainable experience. We’re also introducing a ‘Dodo Deli’ and delicious Tuscan hand stretched pizzas, lots more vegetarian options, plus everything will be freshly prepared on site, helping to reduce our carbon footprint and eliminate the use of palm oil”.

“I think it’s really important that we practice what we preach and these changes, which are just the start of an on-going improvement plan, will help make a difference to the environment both here in Jersey and to the habitats of animals we are working hard to save in their native countries.

I’m really excited about leading the way in Jersey with removing all plastic single use bottles from the site. In addition, we will be selling palm oil free ice cream from Minioti and have sourced compostable coffee cups and lids. All these small steps start to make a big impact on the planet”.