8/10 Of Hate Crimes Go Unreported
30th August 2017
A Jersey Police survey has found that ‘race’ is the most common reason for being verbally abused or attacked in the island.
39% of the 175 people who responded to the online poll said they had been a victim of a racially motivated hate crime.
25% said an attack had been as a result of their sexual orientation, while religion accounted for 13% of reports.
Race – 39%
Sexual orientation – 25%
Religion – 13%
Transgender – 10%
Disability – 7%
Age – 6%