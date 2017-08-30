8/10 Of Hate Crimes Go Unreported

30th August 2017

Jersey Police HQ (Credit: Jersey Police)

A Jersey Police survey has found that ‘race’ is the most common reason for being verbally abused or attacked in the island.
39% of the 175 people who responded to the online poll said they had been a victim of a racially motivated hate crime.
25% said an attack had been as a result of their sexual orientation, while religion accounted for 13% of reports.
  • Race – 39%
  • Sexual orientation – 25%
  • Religion – 13%
  • Transgender – 10%
  • Disability – 7%
  • Age – 6%
But 145 – or 83% – of the respondents said they did not report an incidence of hate crime against them.
Of those, 35 thought there was no evidence, 32 didn’t think police investigated such incidents and 25 said their case was too ‘trivial’.
One person said: ‘On nights out, police have other things to deal with’. 
Another said: ‘I went to police once and they said they couldn’t do anything, so I didn’t bother after this’.
Officers say they have received almost 50 reports of hate crime so far this year.
That’s the same number of cases they investigated in the whole of 2016.
Detective Superintendent Stewart Gull says while there’s been a “steady increase” in the number of people coming forward to report hate crimes, more could still be done to encourage victims to speak out.
“We are pleased with this response and the feedback we have had.
“These results will help us to better determine how we engage with our community in the future and to ensure that anyone who falls victim to Hate Crime, or any crime for that matter, has the confidence to report it to us, in the knowledge that we will deal with the matter seriously and do everything in our power to achieve the best possible outcome for them.
“We are in the best possible position to be able to help anyone who has suffered any related criminal act or incident and are committed to playing our part in reducing discrimination.
“We regard any form of hate crime as an aggravating factor and will deal robustly with any form of offending.”
You can report a hate crime (anonymously if you wish) online here

Share this story: