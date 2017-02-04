Two People Lucky To Be Alive After Crash

Two people are lucky to be have escaped serious injury after the car they were travelling in crashed near La Grande Route De St Jean, by Hautes Croix junction.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 1am to find oil and fuel leaking from the crumpled hatchback.

Authorities used specialist equipment to soak up the spillage before disconnecting the car’s battery to stop it from bursting into flames.

Paramedics treated the driver and passenger on scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.