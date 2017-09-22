Navigation
Home
On Air
Digital Advertising
News
Island Info
Win
Charity
Contact
Listen Live
Now Playing:
NEWS
80 Graduate From States Apprenticeships
22nd September 2017
Eighty young people have graduated from a States-run apprentice scheme.
They have completed the four year long Trackers programme.
It covers various vocations from beauty to bricklaying and painting and plumbing.
The scheme combines training and study with full-time work.
Programme manager Ross Edgar says the scheme is getting more and more popular;
“We are currently supporting 320 apprentices at the moment. We do have a waiting list. It just seems to be going from strength to strength.”
He says they are looking at being able to offer Higher (Level 4) and up to degree level apprenticeships locally next year.
Share this story:
« Previous Post