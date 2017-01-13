£7K Spent Housing Mr Bronx

Almost £7,000 of public money was spent on housing Jersey dog Mr Bronx at the Animals’ Shelter.

The family pet was confiscated by customs officers who believed he was a pitbull-type, and held by the JSPCA for 10 months.

The Home Affairs Department returned the dog to his owners, the Gomes family, before Christmas, claiming the decision was the ‘result of careful consideration of this exceptional case’.

An FOI request has now revealed how much it cost to keep the canine while court proceedings were ongoing:

Kennel Costs: ​£6,298.50 (including day-to-day food)

Veterinary Fees: £454.43 (including all medicine and ‘special shampoo’)

Food: £ 195.78 (special food, in relation to a specific dietary requirement)

The total spend was £6,948.71