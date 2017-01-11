Accused Armed Robber Remanded In Custody

A man accused of armed robbery has been remanded in custody after appearing in Jersey’s Magistrates Court this morning.

Pawel Dezielak has been charged in relation to an incident at a St Helier store last week.

Mr Dezielak allegedly threatened the owner of Temple Stores on Stopford Road with a knife last Thursday evening.

Police launched an extensive manhunt after he allegedly escaped with money and property.

The 31 year old – who was born in Poland – was arrested yesterday morning and appeared in court this morning, only speaking to confirm his name, age and address.

He will be held in custody until his next court appearance on the 8th of February.