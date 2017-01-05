Ronez Officially Acquired In £45m Deal

Staff at Jersey’s quarrying company Ronez no longer face uncertainty because it’s been officially acquired by SigmaRoc in a multi-million pound deal.

The £45m takeover was announced on the London Stock Exchange earlier and follows months of negotiations.

As a result, 76 jobs in Jersey and 73 in Guernsey have been saved.

CEO of SigmaRoc, Max Vermorken, said the purchase is positive for many reasons:

“The acquisition involves a significant proportion of Channel Islands investors; we now have a great cornerstone asset that will provide us with the platform from which to grow our business further while generating cash flow.”

Managing Director of Ronez, Mike Osborne, agreed:

“SigmaRoc’s acquisition of Ronez is great for the business and its staff; the investment provides a bright future for our 73 staff in Guernsey and 76 in Jersey.

“We will be retaining all staff and management and we’re committed to providing the excellent levels of service our customers and residents of both islands expect.”