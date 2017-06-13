700-Strong Jersey Sings Choirs Perform

1,400 children from 26 schools are taking part in Jersey Sings over the next two nights.

Two choirs of 700 will be performing songs, medleys and ballads at Fort Regent – supported by a seven piece band.

Music will span the generations – from Henry Mancini to Bob Dylan, Pixar & Walt Disney favourites, Abba, Queen and Coldplay.

The event by charity Music in Action is to give youngsters the experience of being part of a concert.

Watch the promotional video for Jersey Sings 2017