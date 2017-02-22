589 States Trips In 5 Years

States Members made almost 600 taxpayer-funded trips out of the island between 2012 and 2016, equal to one trip every three days.

A Freedom Of Information request has also revealed the number of overseas visits more than doubled in the four years to 2015.

Politicians left the island on official business 68 times in 2012.

In 2015, 141 trips were taken.

The number of overseas visits grew year on year during that period, with only a slight drop in 2016.

In total, States Members made 589 trips out of the island over the last five years.

While British Airways Economy class was the most common mode of transport, 10 Business class trips were taken between 2014-2016.

More follows…