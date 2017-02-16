£468k – Jersey’s Average House Price

More Jersey homes were sold in the last three months of 2016 than in any other quarter in the last 10 years.

406 properties changed hands between October and December.

By comparison, 377 were sold in the same period of 2015.

The figures are revealed in the ‘Jersey House Price Index’, which has been released by the government’s Statistics Unit.

It has found that the average cost of a house in the island is now £468,000.

That’s an increase of £18,000 – or 4% – on 2015.

The rise represents the third consecutive annual increase in Jersey’s property prices.