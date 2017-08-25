Navigation
Home
On Air
News
Island Info
Win
Charity
Contact
Listen Live
Now Playing:
NEWS
£466M Hospital: Islanders Urged To Comment
25th August 2017
Islanders are being urged to express their views on Jersey’s £466 million Future Hospital, with the deadline for submissions to a public inquiry fast approaching.
Independent Inspector, Philip Staddon, is asking residents, businesses and organisations to share their opinions of outline plans for the project by 17:00 on Friday 8 September.
But officials say “very few people” have so far got in touch.
Principal Planner, John Nicholson, is seeking to reassure islanders that the process will be open and inclusive.
He says:
“We can encourage the public to feel relaxed and open about airing their views.
“The independent inspector has been very clear that he wants to hear from as many people as possible, and that the public inquiry forum won’t be a formal cross-examination in any court room style.
“I’m sure he will put people at ease so that he can let people have their say properly.”
Anyone wishing to comment on the application can do so in a number of ways.
By email:
progofficer@aol.com
By telephone:
0151 352 3863
By post:
Helen Wilson, New Hospital Programme Officers, c/o Department of the Environment, South Hill, St Helier, JE2 4US
Written submissions should be no more than 1,500 words and the author’s name and postal address should be included.
The public inquiry begins on 6 November and is expected to last for up to a week.
Share this story:
« Previous Post
Next Post »