£42m Airport Transformation
30th November 2017
Plans for the redevelopment of Jersey Airport have been unveiled.
A new mezzanine floor will be constructed in the existing Departures building.. Credit: Ports of Jersey.
The Arrivals and Departures terminals will both be in one bigger building, under a £42 million transformation.
The Departures Hall will now be extended up to a 2,300 square metre mezzanine floor, with a bigger central security search area and airside lounge.
On the new mezzanine floor. Credit: Ports of Jersey.
The existing 1930s-built Arrivals building will be demolished. Its current position is too close to the runway for modern safety standards.
It represents a change from the Ports of Jersey’s original idea to build a new Arrivals terminals.
Arrivals will instead move into the ground floor of Departures.
Plans laid out last summer estimated the cost of the work to be £65m, meaning this updated plan will save £23m.
Ports of Jersey CEO Doug Bannister says that is one reason for the change of mind:
“It has allowed us to advance some of the changes that we wanted to make to Departures. It makes a much more beautiful Departures experience for people and a more seamless Arrivals experience.
“The operational and energy efficiency of the building becomes much greater and ultimately we can deliver it for 35% less than we originally anticipated.”
On the new mezzanine floor. Credit: Ports of Jersey.
Work on the new Departure lounge is set to start in the Autumn of 2018 and will take one year to complete.
The existing ground floor of the current Arrivals Building, including the baggage reclaim area, will remain in place until the new Arrivals facility is open. That work is hoped to be completed by 2021.
Mr Bannister explains some of the issues this new plan will fix.
“A lot of it is down to the size of the gates, the queues at security or the check-in process. What we are doing we are trying to address all of those things in a way that is benefiting to the travellers.”
The new baggage reclaim. Credit: Ports of Jersey.
This new layout will also implement a 30 metre ‘exclusion zone’ outside the building, which will affect the access roads.
Islanders will be able to submit their ideas for the design stages of the project by emailing futureairport@ports.je. Drop in sessions will also take place in January 2018 for updates and questions.
Mr Bannister hopes that the people of Jersey will back the Ports of Jersey’s vision.
“It is going to be a brand new airport. A brand new look and feel at a substantially reduced investment cost. Departing passengers will have a wonderful experience of looking out over the island from the upstairs. While today it is a good experience, it is going to be a phenomenal experience in a few years.”
The work is subject to planning approval, which officers hope will arrive ‘in the next few weeks’.
Artist’s Impression of the new airport extension. Credit: Ports of Jersey.
