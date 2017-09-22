40 Jobs To Be Lost By Care Home Closure

Around half of the carers employed by St Helier could lose their jobs when a residential home closes.
Currently, more than 80 people work in the parish’s care homes.
Only around 40 jobs will remain when St Helier House shuts its doors in March 2019.
It is being forced to close amid fire safety fears, after the building was found to be covered in combustible cladding.
Constable Simon Crowcroft says staff there – and at St Helier’s other care home, St Ewolds – will be competing for the same roles:
“They won’t have to re-apply for their jobs, but there is a process we go though when this kind of problem happens, that all of the staff working for that particular service go through a process of discussion with the Human Resources team and they make decisions based on what they want to do. Whether they want to take voluntary redundancy for example, or continue working within the service.”
He says the Town Hall will do all it can to keep redundancies to a minimum.