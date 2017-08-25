Navigation
£38K – Jersey’s Mean Average Salary
25th August 2017
Jersey’s mean average salary is just under £38,000 a year, according to figures released today.
But while private sector workers have seen their disposable income increase, those working in the public sector are earning less than they were a year ago.
Average Salaries
When all islanders’ salaries are added up and divided by the number of working people, the mean average salary is £730 a week – or £37,960.
But as that figure is pushed up by the island’s highest earners, the median – or ‘middle’ – average is often seen as a more realistic way of measuring how much people are paid.
Today’s report reveals that Jersey’s estimated median salary is £570 a week – or £29,640 a year.
Half of the island’s workers earn less than the median – but two-thirds are paid less than the mean average wage.
Private vs Public Sector
The figures show that overall, wages in the island have largely kept pace with inflation.
Workers were earning an average of 2.6% more in June 2017 than they were in the same month last year.
However, average prices in the island have also gone up by 2.5% percent in the last 12 months.
As a result, average pay has only increased by 0.1% in real terms.
Private sector staff – that’s anyone who doesn’t work for the States – enjoyed a slightly above average wage rise of 0.3%, once this rise in the cost of living is taken into account.
But people employed in the public sector – including Teachers, Doctors and Refuse Workers – saw their pay drop by 0.9%.
