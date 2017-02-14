3/4 Emergency Calls For An Ambulance

More than three-quarters of people who called 999 in 2016 requested an Ambulance.

It represents a 5% increase on the previous year, and means that the Ambulance service received almost six-times more calls than any other emergency provider.

11,448 calls were passed through to emergency services last year: 8,852 of those were due to health concerns.

By comparison, the Police and the Fire and Rescue service received around 1,300 calls each.

The figures have been provided following a Freedom of Information request lodged by Channel 103.

​Emergency Service ​2016: number of calls received ​Police ​1,289 ​Fire ​1,307 ​Ambulance ​8,852

“Falls” are listed as the most common reason for islanders to request an ambulance , while a number of people also called for help due to “breathing difficulties”.

In 2015, the Ambulance service received 8,402 calls, while 1,301 calls were made to the Fire and Rescue service.

The States of Jersey Police only hold 999 call information for the previous year, meaning that figures are only available for 2016.

All 999 calls made in Jersey are handled by the JT Global call centre, and only “valid” calls are passed through to the relevant agency.

The government says it has no access to information about how many “non-valid” calls were made in 2016.