31 ‘Affordable Homes’ To Be Built In Town

“Disadvantaged groups” in Jersey are set to benefit after plans to build 31 “affordable homes” in the heart of St Helier were approved.

1 -2 Minden Street will be demolished, and replaced by a five storey building.

It will include 26 one bedroom and five two-bedroom social rented apartments, as well as space for three shops at street level.

Building work is due to start “soon”, and is expected to be completed by 2019.

The Chairman of the CTJ Housing Trust, Diarmuid Lynes, said: “We are delighted to have received permission for the development at Minden Place.

“This is an important development for the Trust, which will see it grow further and be able to provide some of the accommodation to disadvantaged groups in the island, most likely in partnership with a local charity.”

A furniture shop currently sits on the site, which is on the left of the one-way road.

The apartments will be made available to eligible households registered on the Affordable Housing Gateway, the point of access for social housing in Jersey.

The development will also include a number of public realm improvements comprising wider pavements and the planting of trees.

Deputy Anne Pryke, the Housing Minister, has welcomed the plans.

“I am extremely pleased that CTJ’s application has been approved,” she said.

“This is a well-designed proposal, which will provide much-needed affordable rented accommodation, including some of the most vulnerable people in our community, which reflects the Trust’s objective of helping marginalised groups.

“The development will also help to meet our plans to build 1,000 new affordable homes by the end of the decade, and will support the continued regeneration of this part of St Helier, which was identified in the North of Town Masterplan.”

What do you think? Let us know on Facebook