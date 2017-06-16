£30k For Latest Failed Reforms

The latest failed attempt at reforming Jersey’s States cost taxpayers almost £30,000.
Last week, a proposition for super-constituencies was scrapped – rendering more than a month of consultation pointless.
Supporters said the electoral reforms – which would have seen the island divided into six, equally sized voting districts – would make Jersey’s political system fairer.
But after a lengthy debate they had to be withdrawn because a vote against reducing the number of deputies meant they would be impossible to implement.
A number of politicians accused a Scrutiny Panel – which had held 5 public meetings and a commissioned an IPSOS Mori phone poll of 1,000 islanders – of sabotaging the plans.
Now Channel 103 has discovered that the panel’s consultation cost £29,307.
A further £236 was spent by PPC on drafting the abandoned legislation.
The rejected reforms – 17 years since the Clothier Report recommended change – had been tipped as a “last chance” for States Members to “modernise” the Assembly in time for next year’s general election.