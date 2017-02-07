25 Businesses Relocated To Jersey In 2016

The States-owned company responsible for encouraging large businesses to set up shop here says there is a lot of interest in the island.

A report into Locate Jersey’s development shows it helped 25 companies gain a license last year – leading to 200 potential job opportunities.

132 companies enquired about moving to the island – most are in the finance, digital and natural resource sectors.

Meanwhile, 119 wealthy individuals expressed an interest in moving here.

14 have since relocated, which will result in at least £1.75 million more in income tax being collected this year.

For the first time ever, High Value Residents purchased more than £100 million worth of property in 2016 – generating more than £5 million in stamp duty.