NEWS
£240k Cannabis Seized
8th September 2017
Cannabis with a street value of almost a quarter of a million pounds has been recovered in Jersey.
An estimated 14 kilos of the Class B drug have been found.
Police and the Customs and Immigration Service also seized a £100,000 in cash while executing a number of warrants aross the island in an intellgience-led operation on Thursday.
Six people were arrested.
Three of them remain in police custody, while the others have been released on bail.
Two men aged 65 and 53 and a 48 year old woman are still being questioned.
