20K Overseas Aid Internship Up For Grabs

A year long internship is being offered for the first time to an islander wanting a career in international development.
The post with Jersey Overseas Aid includes a stint with professionals in London and a six month assignment in a developing country.
It starts next February, and has a salary of £20,000. While working in London, the successful islander will get an extra £900 a month towards accommodation and travel.
Deputy Carolyn Labey says it opens some great future opportunities.
“The person will have to be serious about having a career in development aid. It is not ‘a nice to have on your CV’. It will give the person the skills and the experience to apply for front-line roles.
“They can then apply to non-governmental organisations which are people like Unicef, British Red Cross and Plan UK. They apply to be whatever area they want to work in. There are all sorts of opportunities, they need not be just in the field.”
There is no age limit to apply and career-changers are also welcomed to apply.
Overseas Aid says they are planning to run the internship every year. They have lined up working with Practical Action in 2019.
This year they are working with HelpAge International, with the successful candidate able to work in their HQ in England for three to four months.
Their Head of HR Jenny Moncada says they are delighted to be involved.
“We are very excited to be able to offer this opportunity as we recognise the industry can be a hard one to break into, we are looking forward to working alongside JOA to grow opportunities for access to employment for those people who are really committed to working in the international development sector.”
You have to be entitled to live and work in the island, having been born or spent at least five continuous years here.
To apply, you are asked to send a CV and covering letter with ‘JOA Internship’ in the subject line to T.lebas@joa.je by Friday 13 October 2017.
Shortlisted candidates may be asked to complete a brief written exercise before being invited to an interview in November. The final selection will be a joint decision between JOA and HelpAge International.