2018 Budget: Senator’s Amendments Defeated
28th November 2017
A number of amendments suggested by backbench politicians have been voted on, as discussions on the 2018 budget started in the States Assembly today.
Many of those came from former Treasury Minister Senator Philip Ozouf, with one asking for large Jersey retailers earning over £500,000 to be taxed at 10% instead of 20%.
Senator Alan MacLean says the retail tax at 20% will raise around £5.5m a year.
Despite being backed by the Jersey Retail Association and the Chamber of Commerce, the bid was defeated by 29 votes to 14.
Three other amendments suggested by Senator Ozouf were rejected, which were:
-
Reducing duty free cigarette allowances from 200 to 40.
-
Charging bookmakers and liquor vendors 10% corporation tax.
-
Introducing a stamp duty rate for residential properties worth £10m sold to new arrivals in the island.