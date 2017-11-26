£2,000 Bursary For Aspiring Broadcasters

How would you like a helping hand to forge a career in radio broadcasting?

A £2,000 bursary is being offered by the John Uphoff Memorial Trust to any aspiring presenters, producers or broadcast journalists.

The trust was set up nine years ago after the late Channel 103 and BBC Radio Jersey presenter died. It aims to help nurture local radio talent.

Applicants have to be aged 16 or over, have lived in Jersey for at least three years and have a passion for radio.

John’s widow, Jan Uphoff said:

“Nine years on, John would have been astonished at what’s been achieved in his name. Using this money to help people wanting to break into radio is exactly what he would have wanted.”