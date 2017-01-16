£1M Investment To Upgrade Airport Food

There are plans for new restaurants and dining options at Jersey Airport after a 10 year deal was reached with a UK food and beverage company.

Casual Dining Group (CDG) has been hired to takeover operations and plans to spend £1 million on upgrading the current services.

The organisation already operates at a number of airports, including Heathrow, Inverness and Luton.

Rapide Kitchen will be built at both the arrivals and departures terminal, which will sell grab-and-go items like pastries, baguettes, sandwiches, salads and as well as hot food.

CEO Doug Bannister says it’s an exciting agreement:

“As we move into our 80th year at Jersey Airport, we are delighted to welcome Casual Dining Group as our newest airport partner.

”Having a progressive and experienced operator for our food and beverage concession will bring new experiences and offerings as part of our overall customer journey experience.”

No jobs will be lost as a result of the development with more ‘likely’ to be created.

Managing Director of Concessions and Franchising for CDG, Mark Nelson, agreed:

“This is quite a coup and shows our determination to take our strong all-day restaurant brands into new locations and to expand the CDG concession presence in airports.

”All of this, together with the Bella Italia restaurant we already operate in St Helier will combine to strengthen our position in Jersey.”