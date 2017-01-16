£1M Fraud Trial Postponed

Court proceedings in the case of a 48-year-old man charged with a £1 million fraud have been postponed for four weeks.

Ex-financial adviser Christopher Paul Byrne was due to be committed to the Royal Court today, but the adjournment was agreed so that police investigations can continue.

Wearing a navy suit, a white shirt and a blue and white spotty tie, Mr Bryne embraced supporters in the viewing gallery as he left court this morning.

He’s due back before Magistrates on 13th February.