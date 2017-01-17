19 Jobs To Go After Nursery Closure?

19 staff at Avranches Day Nursery face an uncertain future with news the pre-school is closing after failing to make a profit.

The nursery opened at the bottom of Trinity Hill in 1994 but forecasts a loss of almost £100,000 this financial year.

Employees are said to be ‘devastated’.

St Helier Constable, Simon Crowcroft, says the Parish will do everything it can to try to find them another job:

”It’s too early to say how many jobs will be lost because our first responsibility is to work with the staff to see what possibilities there are for them to retain their jobs – we have another nursery in the Parish. We have other vacancies within the organisation.

”We will do everything we can to minimise job loss, but we expect that there will be some.”

The Parish has blamed the location of the school after plans to move the nursery to a more central location were rejected in 2015, coupled with increased competition from private and public pre-schools.

The closure won’t impact St Ewold’s Residential Home which shares a building and kitchen facilities with the nursery.

But Constable Crowcroft says it’s a real shame the children will no longer be next door:

”Many residents in the residential home will miss the regular visits of the nursery children because there was a great relationship between the two.

”The children frequently went over to sing or meet the elderly people, and I think the elderly residents will miss that.”