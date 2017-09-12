Navigation
NEWS
19 Jobs Lost In Avranches Closure
12th September 2017
19 St Helier employees have had to accept severance packages following the recent closure of Avranches Day Nursery.
Staff members there and at the parish’s other childcare facility – the Westmount Day Nursery – had to go through an application process, with fewer jobs now available.
Avranches formed the ground floor of St Ewold’s Residential Home which is at the bottom of Trinity Hill.
Town Constable Simon Crowcroft has confirmed that will now be extended to accommodate more people needing residential care.
He told Channel 103 a team has been appointed to convert the empty space and a planning application will be submitted for a change of use.
The closure means Westmount Day Nursery is the only remaining childcare facility operated by the parish.
Constable Crowcroft says many of Avranches’ former staff members have been given other roles – but some have had to accept severance packages:
He adds that “most of the children” have been able to find alternative places.
