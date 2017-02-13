£18k Raised Following Madeira Wildfires

Jersey residents have raised more than £18,000 to give to people affected by last year’s wildfires in Madeira.

The fires devastated the Portuguese island in August 2016, destroying homes and property.

Madeira’s politicians called on stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo, to donate to the relief efforts.

Meanwhile, an appeal fund was launched by the Parish of St Helier and the Funchal Twinning Committee, whose Chair, Mr Joe Nunes, will be presented with a cheque at the Town Hall this morning.

The funds will then be transmitted electronically to the Mayor of Funchal, Senhor Paulo Cafôfo, who has agreed to ensure they are shared between those most in need.

A number of local businesses and individual islanders backed the appeal, raising £18,065 in total.

Groups such as Bel Royal School and the staff of Jersey Gas held special collections while two major fund raising appeals were organised by The Channel Islands Co-operative and Sandpiper CI.

The presentation will take place at 11 o’clock on Monday 13 February.