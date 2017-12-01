£180k Lost To Scammers in 24 Hours

Islanders have been scammed out of £180 thousand pounds in the past 24 hours.

Jersey Police have issued an urgent warning about the cons.

The force has had five reports involving text messages and emails.

It says the frausters are using local company names to trick islanders.

Texts say they are from NatWest or Lloyds banks.

They claim there has been suspicious activity on your account and ask you to call a fraud prevention line.

The person at the other end asks for your bank pin numbers, details a genuine bank would NEVER ask for.

The other scam is an email asking you to settle a fake invoice.

Police say DON’T call the numbers or reply to the emails.

More advice form Jersey Police:

*Any communication from banks will use your actual name (not ‘Sir’, ‘Madam’ or ‘Customer’) and possibly another verification of authenticity such as your postcode or part of your account number.

*NEVER disclose passwords or other personal information in response to an email, phone call, text, social media post or letter purporting to be from your bank or other official organisation, however genuine they may seem.

*However desperate you are to check your account or make a payment, we would advise that you don’t bank online when you’re using unsecured Wi-Fi, such as a hotspot in a café or hotel. Logging in to a hotspot is no indication it’s secure, so use 3G/4G instead, or wait until you get home to your secure Wi-Fi.

*Only ever visit your bank’s website by entering the address into your browser or using a bookmark you have created using the correct address.

*Don’t lend your payment cards or reveal their PINs – to anybody else, however trustworthy they may seem.

*Always check your statements, and if you notice any unusual transactions report them immediately.

*You never know if the person behind or beside you is dishonest. You need to be aware of ‘shoulder surfers’ viewing your computer or mobile device screen, or at the ATM.

*If you spot anything irregular at the ATM like an unusual card slot or fascia, don’t use it, but report it to your bank.