Tax Deadline: £15m Still Owed

Around 2,000 islanders still have to pay their Income Tax, or long-term care charges.
The deadline is 6pm om Friday to avoid a 10% surcharge being added to the bill.
The Taxes Office says around £15 million is still due to be collected.
Cyril Le Marquand House – home of the Taxes Office.
Assistant Comptroller of Taxes Chris Le Breton said:
“The majority of Islanders pay their taxes and long term care contribution in good time. However, each year a number of people face paying a fine as we near the end of the year. People have a number of payment options open to them – the easiest being to pay online – which hopefully means very few will miss the deadline.”