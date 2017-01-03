13K Flights Scandal Civil Servant Resigns

One of the Jersey civil servants involved in the South Africa flights scandal has resigned.

Mike King has announced his resignation with immediate effect, with a pay off in place of his contractual six-month notice period.

He made headlines last year, when – along with Locate Jersey’s Wayne Gallichan – he spent £13,000 of taxpayers’ money on fully-flexible, return business class flights to a mining conference.

It led to calls for a ‘change of culture’ in the States’ flight booking system, and a promise that all travel expenses over £500 would be listed online.

The Economic Development Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham, said: “I would like to thank Mike for all that he has done since joining in 2005 and especially for the work he has undertaken in the creation of the new department during my term of office.

“I wish him well for the future.”

It’s not clear why Mr King has chosen to resign from his position.