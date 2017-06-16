Navigation
NEWS
1,300 Financial Complaints Made In A Year
16th June 2017
Credit: Channel Islands Financial Ombudsman
There was a rush of complaints to the Channel Islands Financial Ombudsman in its first full year of operation.
It received 1,300 submissions in 12 months.
Bad financial advice and mis-selling were the most commonly raised issues.
Principal Ombudsman & Chief Executive, Douglas Melville, says they had “roughly double” the number of complaints they had expected.
“The initial batch of complaints came to us because we were a new service opening our doors,” he explains.
“We’ve pretty much worked through most of those now by now, so I think now what we’re seeing is more the steady state.”
Almost 1,000 of the grievances could not be investigated because they were outside of the Ombudsman’s mandate.
230 were looked into.
Roughly half were resolved – either by mediation or an Ombudsman ruling.
6 in 10 went in favour of the complaintant, and in most cases they got more compensation from the financial services provider than they had previously been offered.
The average payout was just over £5,000.
