1/3 of Jersey 10 and 11 Year Olds Overweight

One third of Jersey’s 10 and 11 year olds are overweight or obese, according to a government report released today.

The Jersey Child Measurement programme started drawing up data on 10 and 11 year olds in 2011.

Today’s report says there has been no change in obesity levels among children in this age group since then.

It also reveals that 10 and 11 year olds who live in urban or semi-urban areas are significantly more likely to be overweight.

37% of those in this living in semi-urban parishes such as St Clement or St Saviour are classed as obese.

In rural areas, the figure is 22%.

The report also says that one fifth of 4 and 5 year olds in the island are classed as overweight or obese.

This is listed as a 7% decrease since the turn of the Millennium.

Again, children living in urban and semi-urban areas are more likely to be overweight than those in rural parishes.