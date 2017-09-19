Navigation
NEWS
100 Parents Needing Part-Time Work
19th September 2017
More than 100 parents whose children have just stared nursery now need to find part-time work.
The Social Security department is asking employers with vacancies to get in touch.
In particular, it wants to hear from bosses with flexible hours that fit around the school day.
107 mum and dads are looking to get back to work, while a further 27 parents with children who have moved into Reception need to increase their hours.
Assistant Minister Deputy Graham Truscott says the candidates have experience in a variety of sectors including retail, catering, finance, IT and construction – and all are locally qualified.
“There’s a good range of talent, so anyone out there that could so with somebody for 15 hours a week, that would be great.”
Social Security’s Back to Work team will stay in touch with successful applicants for 6 months to ensure everything goes smoothly.
The scheme has helped 264 parents find work in the last two years.
Employers with suitable vacancies should call the recruitment team on 447411.
