£1 Coins Not Valid From Mid-October

The Jersey £1 coin will not be valid from October.

The island’s government is withdrawing it from circulation, to coincide with the introduction of the UK’s new £1 coin.

Islanders in possession of Jersey pound coins have until 15th October to bank or exchange them.

£1 notes are unaffected by the change.

A States spokesperson said: “After 15 October 2017, the Jersey £1 coin will no longer be legal tender.

“The States of Jersey will be withdrawing the coin from circulation to coincide with the UK’s timeline for the introduction of its new £1 coin.

“This decision will not affect the Jersey £1 note, which will continue to be legal tender, as will the new UK £1 coin when it comes into co-circulation on 28 March 2017.

“The States of Jersey has no plans to issue a new £1 coin but will instead rely on the local £1 note and the new issue of UK £1 coins.

“Any Islanders in possession of Jersey £1 coins or the existing UK £1 coins will have until 15 October 2017 to bank them or exchange them.”