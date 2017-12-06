1 In 5 Jersey Households Struggling Financially
6th December 2017
This year’s Jersey Opinions and Lifestyle Survey suggests 10% of islanders are severly deprived financially.
The survey of 1,300 islanders reveals lots about how we live – including our money troubles.
1 in 10 said they can’t afford at least four of nine necessities such as rent, bills, heating, and food.
Infographic from the Jersey Stats Unit.
44 percent of single parent families aren’t coping financially.
Nearly a quarter of households with children have gone with out new clothes for them.
More than a third said they’d been unable to replace or repair broken appliances in the past year, and the same proportion of islanders aren’t able to save any money each month.
